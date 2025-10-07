Indian student from Hyderabad shot dead at US gas station; suspect arrested
The accused, Richard Damion Florez, allegedly fired at another car a mile from gas station before being caught trying to trespass into a house
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Texas for the fatal shooting of Chandrashekar Pole, a 28-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad. The incident took place on 3 October at the Fort Worth Express gas station on Eastchase Parkway, leaving the local Indian-American community deeply shaken.
According to police reports, the suspect, identified as Richard Damion Florez, allegedly shot Pole while he was on duty during a part-time shift at the gas station. Florez is said to have fled the scene in the same vehicle he arrived in.
Shortly after the shooting, Florez reportedly fired at another car about a mile from the gas station, though no one was injured. He then lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the metal gate of a house on Meadowbrook Drive before attempting to enter the property.
Responding to a distress call from the residents, police apprehended Florez at the scene and recovered a firearm from his car. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash and has since been booked on homicide charges. Authorities said the motive behind the attack remains under investigation.
Pole had completed a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree in Hyderabad before moving to the United States two years ago to pursue a Master’s in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Denton.
To meet his expenses, he worked part-time at the gas station where the shooting occurred.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed his condolences to Pole’s family and assured full government support for the repatriation of his body. Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao also termed the killing “tragic.”
The Consulate General of India in Houston confirmed that it is in touch with local authorities and is extending all possible assistance to facilitate the repatriation process.
The incident has once again sparked concern about the safety of Indian students in the United States. In recent months, several similar tragedies have been reported involving Indian nationals. Earlier this year, a 26-year-old student from Telangana was shot dead in Connecticut, while another man from Ranga Reddy district was found with fatal gunshot wounds. In September, a 30-year-old from Mahabubnagar district died in California after being allegedly shot by police following an altercation with his roommate.
Authorities in both India and the US have called for a thorough investigation into the latest incident as the Indian community mourns yet another loss abroad.
With agency inputs
