Indian student Kartik Vasudev's killer arrested by Toronto Police

Two days after killing the Indian student, the accused gunned down another person -- identified as 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath -- as he was walking on a city street, hitting the victim with multiple shots and then fleeing from the scene.



According to Toronto Police chief James Ramer, the suspect was traced on the basis of video surveillance footage and arrested from his residence in Toronto on Sunday night.



Police also seized many loaded weapons, including a rifle, from the accused.



The police chief said, "My personal opinion is there were going to be more victims. When, I don't know but he had an arsenal at home and quite frankly I believe this may have just been the first step."