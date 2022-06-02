Indian team in Kabul to oversee humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

A team led by the Ministry of External Affairs' Joint Secretary (PAI) is currently on a visit to Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, an official statement said on Thursday.



In a statement, the Ministry said: "During the visit, the team will meet representatives of the international organisations involved in distribution of the humanitarian assistance. In addition, the team is expected to visit various places where Indian programmes/projects are being implemented."



Under India's humanitarian assistance to the war-torn, "we have already dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 20,000 MTs of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing", the statement says.