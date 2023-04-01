Indians among eight migrants found dead near Canada-US border

"We've seen it happen in the past, and hopefully as we move forward it's something we can one day eliminate," the officer was quoted as saying by the Montreal Gazette newspaper.



Akwesasne police are working with Immigration Canada to assist with identifying the victims and notifying the next of kin. They are also increasing surveillance on the river, it said.



Authorities located the first body in the marsh around 5 pm on Thursday during an aerial search conducted at the request of the Canadian Coast Guard.



Throughout the day on Friday, search crews could be seen wading through a marshy area near the local marina with the help of a light airboat. A helicopter also scanned the river.



The last two bodies were retrieved from the water during the day.



Police recovered two more bodies from the river on Friday, after discovering six bodies and an overturned boat during a missing person search Thursday afternoon, CBC News reported.



They are believed to have been an Indian family and a Romanian family who were attempting to cross into the US, police said, adding, that an Akwesasne resident remains missing.



The bodies were discovered as the result of a search for another missing person, Casey Oakes, that also started Thursday.