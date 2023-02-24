India’s dilemma on the First Anniversary of the Ukraine war

February 24 marks a year of President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral and mindless war against Ukraine. The year-long strife has taken a toll of “at least” 8,000 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 13,300 more – according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights – but has also jeopardised global food and energy supply chains besides upsetting geopolitics.

Some countries like India have steered clear of the coalition against Russia comprising not only the United States and its NATO allies, but also a broader liberal union.

Days before the first anniversary of the invasion, US President Joe Biden waded into war-torn Ukraine on 20 February on an unannounced visit to express solidarity with its people and President Volodymyr Zelensky, and declared it was not Ukraine alone that had been tested by the Russian invasion, but “the whole world faced a test for the ages”.