India's growth rate to be 6.4% for next 5 years: UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research

India's annual growth trajectory for the next five years is expected to be 6.4 per cent, after which it is likely to rise to 6.5 per cent during the subsequent nine years, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).



This is going to lead India to the third spot in global ranking by 2037 from the existing fifth in the World Economic League Table in 2022.



The Cebr has made this prediction in its annual World Economic League Table 2023 on Monday.