India's stand on Ukraine comes between New Delhi and Washington

On February 25, just the day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, India abstained in a vote on US-backed draft resolution in the UN Security Council to end the invasion of Ukraine. Russia vetoed the measure.



India abstained again on a procedural vote in the UN Security Council on February 26 to call for a session of the General Assembly to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



And, in a vote in the General Assembly on March 2 on Ukraine, India abstained again. "We remain firm in our conviction that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the then Indian Permanent Representative to the UN, T.S. Tirumurti, said explaining India's decision. "India urges that all Member States demonstrate their commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, to international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."



India's voting record at the UN has few cheerleaders in the US, so the abstentions on the Russian invasion did not come as a surprise -- New Delhi had also abstained on the Soviet Union's invasion of then Czechoslovakia in 1968 and Afghanistan in 1979.



But it rankled when taken with New Delhi's decision to not only defy US-led western sanctions on Russian oil and gas, but step up imports from Russia several fold, because of hugely discounted rates.



Though outwardly indifferent, the Biden White House was privately perturbed and peeved, which came out in the open during a visit to New Delhi by then Deputy National Security Adviser Duleep Singh a few days later in March.



"I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us, to express a shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill the sanctions," Singh, who was the architect of the Russia sanctions, said.



Singh further said, with a direct reference to India's longstanding ties with Russia, "Russia is going to be the junior partner in this relationship with China. And the more leverage that China gains over Russia, the less favorable that is for India, I don't think anyone would believe that if China once again breached the Line of Actual Control, that Russia will come running to India's defence."



Singh's remarks -- specially the threat of "consequences" -- set off a storm in India and the US sought to soften the blow saying Singh had not issued any warning and that every nation is free to focus on its interests and that he had "productive" meetings while in New Delhi.



Singh left the White House national security team shortly, though for unrelated reasons.