India’s US visitor visa interview wait averaged 346 days in 2025, audit finds

The gap with other major visa markets was substantial. Average visitor visa interview waits were 34 days in China and 32 days in Brazil. Mexico, where the number of applications per officer was similar to India’s, recorded a 283-day wait. India ranked seventh among the 10 countries with the longest average waits.

Auditors visited New Delhi, Mexico City, Beijing and São Paulo. State Department staff in India and Mexico said strong demand and a shortage of officers following the pandemic had made backlogs difficult to clear. Across the four locations, officials identified staffing levels relative to demand as a leading cause of delays.

Facilities added to the pressure in New Delhi. The audit found too few interview windows for the number of officers needed to meet demand. Auditors also observed hundreds of applicants waiting outside the US embassy and in secondary waiting areas. A planned move to another building within the embassy compound would not increase the number of interview windows, the report said.

Officials cited the time required to assess some applications as another factor. They also told auditors that some paid visa agents reserve appointment slots as soon as they become available and then sell them to clients. The State Department has changed its scheduling system to address the practice.

The department has taken other steps to reduce the workload in India. In fiscal 2024, a Washington-based unit remotely processed 80.6 per cent of New Delhi’s visitor visa cases eligible for an interview waiver. Consular staff in New Delhi also worked additional Saturdays to process applications.

With IANS inputs