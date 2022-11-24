Indo-Canadian teen killed in stabbing outside school

The school added that additional support will be provided to students who may have been affected by the incident, or who may have seen it.



Police said that the school was placed in hold and secure status -- where everyone remained inside the building and the exterior doors were locked.



"We know there were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place," Sgt Pierotti wrote in a statement, requesting witnesses to come forward and share information.



The killing comes just after a shooting incident outside the Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton last week in which an 18 year-old student was shot at.



The suspect, a 17 year-old Indian-origin student, remains at large.