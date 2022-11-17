Indo-Nepal border sealed ahead of the election in Nepal

Ahead of the general election in Nepal, the Indo-Nepal international border will be sealed for the next 72 hours.



The decision was made after a high-level meeting of India and Nepelese officials. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have long borders with Nepal and the people of both the countries do not required Visa or Passport to cross the borders.



Kamal Bhattarai, Deputy Secretary of Election Commission cum Spokespersons wrote a letter to Home Ministry of India and informed about the same.