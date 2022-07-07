Indo-Pak jugalbandi catalysed UK PM Boris Johnson's exit

Normally this consumes 2-3 months. But a significant number of Conservative MPs are adamant about not allowing Johnson to continue in an interim capacity until the autumn. Thus, frantic discussions were underway to minimise the time frame – including submissions to the '1922 Committee' of the Conservative Parliamentary Party, which conducts elections of a new leader – to shorten the process.

Another idea floating in Whitehall and Westminster on Thursday morning was of having Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, to fulfil the stopgap role. The challenge is to straddle the British Parliament's sacrosanct summer recess, beginning in a fortnight, and yet hasten the procedure.

Who, then, are the runners? Johnson’s unprecedented inclusion of non-whites as senior cabinet ministers – among them four of Indian origin – was good optics, but also a cunning ploy, for they were politically lightweight and unlikely to challenge his authority.

But while Home Secretary Priti Patel and Attorney General Suella Braverman caused controversy with their extremist policies or advice, not to mention their alleged lack of competence, Alok Sharma grew in stature with his steady performance as President of COP 26, while Rishi Sunak, fast tracked to be the second most powerful position in the British government – that of Chancellor of the Exchequer – rose and fell in public esteem with his generosity with furloughs and other assistances during Covid and subsequent tax rises to reduce the government borrowing respectively.

Braverman rushed to throw her hat into the ring as a contestant for the top job. It would be surprising if she is taken seriously by her party. For several months, speculation has mounted on the prospects of Sunak, Liz Truss, currently Foreign Secretary, and Jeremy Hunt, who has been Secretary of State for Health and Foreign Affairs in the past, but opted for the back benches after losing the leadership battle to Johnson three years ago.

Added to that list are Ben Wallace, who has done his chances no harm as Defence Secretary during the Russian invasion of Ukraine,; Sajid Javid, who resigned as Health Secretary on Tuesday, not to mention Penny Mordaunt, presently a minister of state; Tom Tugendhat, a former soldier and chair of the House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee; Nadhim Zahawi, who for 36 hours stepped into Sunak shoes as Chancellor, and Michael Gove, who was sacked as Levelling Up Secretary by Johnson on Wednesday, after he reportedly asked him to resign.