Indonesia: Earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Indonesia, and said India stands with that country in this hour of grief.





"Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia," Modi said in a tweet and tagged Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a powerful earthquake that struck Java in Indonesia.



"Saddened to hear news about the loss of life and property in Java, Indonesia from the earthquake," Jaishankar said on Twitter.



"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with Indonesia at this difficult time," he said.

With agencies inputs