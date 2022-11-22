Indonesia: Earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble
Rescuers were working into the night to try to save others thought to still be trapped under collapsed buildings
According to Indonesian authorities, the death toll rose to 252 as more bodies were found after a 5.6 intensity earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, reports said. According to news agency AP, the authorities said 31 persons are still missing.
The quake struck Cianjur town in west Java, at a depth of 10 km, according to US Geological Survey data.
The area where the quake struck is densely-populated and prone to landslides, with the makeshift houses reduced to rubble in many areas, the BBC reported.
Regional Governor Ridwan Kamil said on Monday that 162 people were killed, over 700 injured, and more than 13,000 people displaced by the disaster, the BBC reported.
He apprehended that the numbers of injuries and fatalities were likely to increase because there were "a lot of people" still trapped at the scene.
Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which sits on the "ring of fire" area of tectonic activity in the Pacific, with a 2018 quake in Sulawesi leaving over 2,000 dead.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the earthquake in Indonesia, and said India stands with that country in this hour of grief.
"Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia," Modi said in a tweet and tagged Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a powerful earthquake that struck Java in Indonesia.
"Saddened to hear news about the loss of life and property in Java, Indonesia from the earthquake," Jaishankar said on Twitter.
"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with Indonesia at this difficult time," he said.
