Indonesia, Morocco, Kosovo among 5 countries to send troops under Gaza plan
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledges troops and medical units, while Morocco confirms deployment of police officers
A historic, albeit controversial, chapter in Gaza’s tumultuous saga appears to be unfolding as world leaders convened under the banner of US President Donald Trump’s so-called Board of Peace, pledging troops and resources to a newly envisioned International Stabilisation Force (ISF) aimed at restoring order to the beleaguered Palestinian territory, the Al Jazeera reported.
US Army General Jasper Jeffers, appointed by Trump to command the fledgling force, unveiled the first wave of international commitments during Thursday’s meeting in Washington, DC. According to Jeffers, the ISF is poised to include contributions from Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania, with Indonesia assuming the role of deputy commander.
President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, attending the meeting alongside other global dignitaries, committed up to 8,000 personnel to the mission, emphasising the need for a stabilising presence to protect civilians amid Israel’s ongoing military operations, which have left at least 72,000 dead in Gaza. “With these first steps, we will help bring the security that Gaza needs,” Jeffers said, projecting hope amidst the ashes of conflict.
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged troops and medical units, while Morocco confirmed deployment of police officers. Albania, following a recent diplomatic visit to Israel, also promised personnel, and Egypt and Jordan committed to training Palestinian police officers, reflecting a regional effort to restore law and order, the Al Jazeera reported.
Yet, these promises have stirred unease among human rights advocates. Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that its deployment would be strictly humanitarian, focused on civilian protection, reconstruction, health assistance, and the training of Palestinian police. Combat operations, they stressed, would be off-limits.
Despite these assurances, Amnesty International Indonesia raised alarms about the potential legal and ethical pitfalls. “Indonesia risks participating in a mechanism that may strengthen violations of International Humanitarian Law,” warned Usman Hamid, highlighting the absence of representation for Gaza’s most vulnerable in the Board of Peace. He condemned the council’s makeup, noting it prominently features Israel, which has long occupied Palestinian territories and, critics argue, perpetuated systemic violence and apartheid.
Palestinian voices echo similar concerns, warning that Trump’s initiative could entrench Israel’s control over Gaza, as military forces continue to carve out buffer zones and restrict vital humanitarian aid, even months into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas. Nearly 600 Palestinians have already perished in Israeli operations during this so-called pause in hostilities.
The ISF represents a novel and contentious approach to peacekeeping, diverging sharply from multilateral forces traditionally deployed by bodies such as the United Nations or the African Union. In neighboring Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continues to operate with more than 10,000 troops from 47 countries, a presence that has itself faced repeated friction with Israeli forces despite a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
As Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania commit personnel, the world watches closely: will this new experiment in stabilisation bring security and reconstruction to Gaza, or will it deepen existing divides and embroil contributing nations in a legal and moral quagmire? The coming months may well decide the fate of a territory long scarred by war, siege, and political complexity.