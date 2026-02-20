Indonesia, Morocco, Kosovo among 5 countries to send troops under Gaza plan

A historic, albeit controversial, chapter in Gaza’s tumultuous saga appears to be unfolding as world leaders convened under the banner of US President Donald Trump’s so-called Board of Peace, pledging troops and resources to a newly envisioned International Stabilisation Force (ISF) aimed at restoring order to the beleaguered Palestinian territory, the Al Jazeera reported.

US Army General Jasper Jeffers, appointed by Trump to command the fledgling force, unveiled the first wave of international commitments during Thursday’s meeting in Washington, DC. According to Jeffers, the ISF is poised to include contributions from Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania, with Indonesia assuming the role of deputy commander.

President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, attending the meeting alongside other global dignitaries, committed up to 8,000 personnel to the mission, emphasising the need for a stabilising presence to protect civilians amid Israel’s ongoing military operations, which have left at least 72,000 dead in Gaza. “With these first steps, we will help bring the security that Gaza needs,” Jeffers said, projecting hope amidst the ashes of conflict.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged troops and medical units, while Morocco confirmed deployment of police officers. Albania, following a recent diplomatic visit to Israel, also promised personnel, and Egypt and Jordan committed to training Palestinian police officers, reflecting a regional effort to restore law and order, the Al Jazeera reported.