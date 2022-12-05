Indonesia plans to build nuclear power plant, seeks investors

Indonesia aims to develop a nuclear power plant in 2039 to achieve net zero emissions and support domestic needs for energy, the country's Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (BAPETEN) said on Sunday.



The agency's Director for Nuclear Installation and Material Control, Haendra Subekti, said in a statement that to realise the target, Indonesia is currently looking for investors to help finance the plant's construction, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We have drafted the regulations on the nuclear infrastructure safety, preparing the location for the plant and formulating the trial operation. All of these have been nearly completed," Subekti said, adding that the location of the nuclear power plant will not be in earthquake-prone areas.