Indonesian marines among 80 missing after deadly landslide in West Java

At least 19 members of Indonesia’s elite marine force are among around 80 people missing after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rain swept through a mountainside village in West Java province over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

The predawn landslide struck Pasir Langu village on the slopes of Mount Burangrang on Saturday, burying a marine training camp and at least 34 houses under deep mud, rocks and uprooted trees. The disaster has so far claimed 17 lives, officials said.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said 11 of the deceased have been identified, while six others are undergoing identification.

Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali said four marines were among those confirmed dead. They were part of a 23-member unit undergoing training in rugged terrain ahead of a long-duration deployment near the Indonesia–Papua New Guinea border. The remaining marines from the unit are still unaccounted for.