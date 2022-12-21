Indonesian religious reforms call challenges Muslim autocracy

At first glance, Islamic scholars discussing the religious legitimacy of the United Nations and the nation-state sounds esoteric. It's not. On the contrary, it’s potentially revolutionary.

Religious scholars, led by Nahdlatul Ulama, the world’s largest and arguably most moderate Muslim civil society movement in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country and democracy, hope that the legitimisation will counter notions of a caliphate and a transnational Islamic state as an alternative world order as advocated by militants such as al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

If adopted, the legitimisation of the United Nations would make the UN charter with its references to “fundamental human rights…the dignity and worth of the human person, (and)…the equal rights of men and women” legally binding for its Muslim signatories, according to religious law.