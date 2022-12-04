Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, residents evacuated

Semeru volcano on Indonesia's Java island erupted on Sunday, spewing a 1.5-km high ash column, authorities said.



As of Sunday afternoon, the country's Volcano Disaster Mitigation of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has raised its volcanic alert level for Semeru volcano to level 4, the highest level of a four-tier volcanic alert system.



The authorities said they had been evacuating residents of the two nearest villages, Supit Urang village and Sumber Wuluh village, and had warned other locals to stay away at least 13 kilometre from the eruption range.