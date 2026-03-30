Indonesia’s UN peacekeeper killed after strike on UNIFIL position in Lebanon

One Indonesian peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after an Israeli artillery strike hit a position of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, the mission and Indonesian authorities said.

The shelling targeted the headquarters of an Indonesian UNIFIL unit in the village of Adchit Al Qusayr (also reported as Adshit al-Qusayr), amid ongoing cross-border exchanges between Israel and armed groups in southern Lebanon. Preliminary reports indicated additional injuries among UNIFIL personnel, with helicopters deployed to evacuate the wounded.

In a statement, UNIFIL said, “A peacekeeper was tragically killed last night when a projectile exploded in a UNIFIL position… Another was critically injured. No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace.” The mission renewed its call for all parties to uphold international law and ensure the safety of UN personnel and facilities.