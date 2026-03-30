Indonesia’s UN peacekeeper killed after strike on UNIFIL position in Lebanon
UNIFIL says attacks on peacekeepers violate international law and may amount to war crimes under UN Resolution 1701
One Indonesian peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after an Israeli artillery strike hit a position of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, the mission and Indonesian authorities said.
The shelling targeted the headquarters of an Indonesian UNIFIL unit in the village of Adchit Al Qusayr (also reported as Adshit al-Qusayr), amid ongoing cross-border exchanges between Israel and armed groups in southern Lebanon. Preliminary reports indicated additional injuries among UNIFIL personnel, with helicopters deployed to evacuate the wounded.
In a statement, UNIFIL said, “A peacekeeper was tragically killed last night when a projectile exploded in a UNIFIL position… Another was critically injured. No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace.” The mission renewed its call for all parties to uphold international law and ensure the safety of UN personnel and facilities.
UNIFIL also warned that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes, referencing obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 1701. It stressed that continued violence along the Blue Line underscored the urgent need for de-escalation, adding that “there is no military solution.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia confirmed the death of one Indonesian peacekeeper and injuries to three others, expressing condolences and paying tribute to the fallen soldier’s service. Jakarta called for a “thorough and transparent investigation” into the incident and said it was coordinating with UNIFIL for the repatriation of the deceased and treatment of the injured.
Indonesia also condemned what it described as Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon and urged all sides to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, protect civilians and infrastructure, and return to dialogue to prevent further escalation.
The incident comes amid intensifying tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, where frequent exchanges of fire in recent weeks have raised concerns of a broader regional spillover.
With IANS inputs
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