Inflation, rising costs to slow down digital transformation: Report

About 58 per cent healthcare industry professionals globally believe that digital transformation initiatives would be slowed down due to inflation and rising costs, a new report showed on Tuesday.



About 63 per cent of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry professionals in North America expected a disruption to digitalisation initiatives in their business units due to inflation.



The same opinion was expressed by 55 per cent of industry professionals in Europe and 47 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Global Data, a leading data and analytics company.