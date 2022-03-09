Instagram hides followers for private accounts in Russia, Ukraine

Instagram has begun hiding information about people's followers, who they're following, and people who are following each other for private accounts in Russia and Ukraine to reduce the spread of misinformation.



This means that people following private accounts based in Ukraine and Russia will no longer be able to see who those accounts are following, or who follows them.



"We're also not showing these accounts in other people's followers or following lists, or in our 'mutual follows' feature," Meta said in a statement late on Tuesday.



The company has notified private accounts in Ukraine and Russia about this change.