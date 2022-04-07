Instagram 'slashes' payouts to creators by 70% on Reels

Creators said that changes in the Instagram payout system have not been explained by the social network.



One creator told the Financial Times that their personalised threshold for "getting paid up to $35,000 had gone from 58 million views to 359 million views".



Meta said in a statement late on Wednesday that the company was testing Reels bonuses on Instagram and Facebook, which may cause payouts to "fluctuate" as pricing models are refined.



Instagram announced the 'Reels Play Bonus Programme' in July last year, offering financial rewards to creators who post on Reels, Instagram's TikTok-style short-form video clone.