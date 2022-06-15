Instagram to nudge teenagers away from harmful content

"We designed this new feature because research suggests that nudges can be effective for helping people -- especially teens -- be more mindful of how they are using social media in the moment," the company said in a blogpost.



In an external study on the effects of nudges on social media use, 58.2 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that nudges made their social media experience better by helping them become more mindful of their time on-platform.



"Our own research shows they are working too: during a one-week testing period, one in five teens who saw our new nudges switched to a different topic," the company said.