Instagram tool to protect users from nude photos in their DMs

The move comes at a time when a UK-based non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate found that Instagram's tools failed to act upon 90 percent of image-based abusive direct messages "sent to high-profile women".



Last year, in a bid to give young users a safer, private experience on its platform, Instagram made it hard for potentially suspicious accounts to find young people by making the accounts of users under 16 private by default.



It also limited advertisers' options to reach young people.



The company has developed new technology that finds accounts that have shown potentially suspicious behaviour and stops those accounts from interacting with young people's accounts.