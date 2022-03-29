Intensive consultations between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul

Podoliak added that "today we have another problem, it is getting bigger and bigger -- the problem of escalating war, escalating hatred, escalating violations of rules of warfare not only on the battlefield".

According to him, calls are sometimes being made on air to destroy certain nations; the Geneva Convention on prisoners of war is also being violated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure that the rights of Russian prisoners of war are not violated and expect the same from the Russian side.

Podoliak stressed that both sides must abide by the conventions and stop violating them.