Morocco quake: Death toll approaches 3,000, even as international aid and assistance flow in

The death toll in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Morocco rose to 2,681, with additional 2,501 people injured, Morocco's interior ministry said, updating the previous toll of 2,497.

Three days after the powerful earthquake, crews are still searching for survivors in the rubble as rescuers warn about the traditional mud brick houses ubiquitous in the Atlas Mountains reducing the chances of finding survivors.

Witnesses told the German Press Agency that rescue efforts were proceeding at a "steady but slow" pace.

With the rescue operations underway and the death toll expected to mount, the "absolute focus and priority" must be finding people that are still alive under the rubble, a senior Red Cross official told DW.