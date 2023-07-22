Investment by European nations in clean energy tech will benefit everyone: EU energy commissioner

The investment by European nations in clean energy tech knowledge will benefit countries across the globe, said European Union Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on Saturday.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting in Panaji, Simson said in Europe, the countries have set themselves targets that are significantly more ambitious than they are achievable across the globe.

“By doing so we are also investing in the clean energy tech knowledge. That means that all the countries across the globe will benefit,” she said.

Clean energy refers to power generated from recyclable sources without emitting greenhouse gases. Clean energy sources include wind, solar, tidal, and geothermal power as well as hydro, biomass, and nuclear power.