IOC proposes an "appointed CEO" in place of the elected Secretary General in IOA

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) may have an "appointed CEO" instead of an elected Secretary General after the December elections as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has proposed far-reaching changes to the constitution of the national sports apex body during a joint meeting in Switzerland last month.

Representatives of the IOC, Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), IOA and Sports Ministry had a meeting in Lausanne on September 27, following a "final warning" by the international sports umbrella body to ban the national Olympic body if elections are not announced before the next IOC executive board meeting (December 5-7).

Following the meeting, which was also attended by India's first individual Olympic gold medal winning shooter Abhinav Bindra, the IOC issued a summary which proposed, among other things, to change the position of an elected Secretary General into an appointed CEO hired by the executive committee.