Iran apologises to neighbours, suspends attacks amid escalating conflict

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday apologised to neighbouring countries for recent attacks and said Tehran had no intention of invading other nations, even as hostilities with Israel and the United States intensified across the region.

In a televised address, Pezeshkian said Iran’s temporary leadership council had decided to suspend attacks on neighbouring countries and halt missile launches unless those nations initiated attacks against Iran.

“I apologise to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries,” Pezeshkian said, adding that the decision was intended to prevent further escalation in the region.

Iran halts strikes on neighbouring states

Pezeshkian said the temporary leadership council had approved a measure to stop strikes against neighbouring countries while retaining the right to respond if Iran came under attack.

“The temporary leadership council announced that there will be no more attacks on neighbouring countries and no missile launches unless attacks originate from those countries against Iran,” he said.

However, Iran has continued exchanging attacks with Israel as the conflict widened across the Middle East following US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

The war entered its second week on Saturday, with uncertainty persisting over when the hostilities might end.

Trump demands ‘unconditional surrender’

US President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Tehran, calling for what he described as Iran’s “unconditional surrender”.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

Trump added that once new leadership emerged in Iran, Washington and its allies would work to rebuild the country’s economy.

Earlier, Pezeshkian had said on social media that unnamed countries had begun mediation efforts, briefly raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Rejecting Washington’s demand, the Iranian president said such expectations were unrealistic.

“They will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave,” he said.