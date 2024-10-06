Iran backs ceasefire in Gaza, Lebanon, warns of stronger retaliation against Israel

Iranian foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said in Damascus that Iran supports a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and warned Israel that his country would respond proportionately to any attacks, and if necessary, with greater force.

In a press conference wrapping up his one-day visit to Syria, Araghchi on Saturday reaffirmed Iran's commitment to standing by the "resistance" against Israel, noting that the country will continue its aid and coordination with Syria to support displaced Lebanese refugees, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There are two urgent issues on our agenda: addressing the needs of Lebanese refugees and securing a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon," Araghchi said. He added that Iran has already sent humanitarian aid to help the Lebanese refugees in Syria, with more expected to arrive soon.