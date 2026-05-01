Iran calls US port blockade ‘intolerable’; Trump hints at conflict return

A fresh wave of geopolitical strain has rippled across West Asia as Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States of pursuing a de facto continuation of war through its naval pressure on Iranian ports — an act he termed “intolerable” and tantamount to an extension of military operations.

The sharp escalation in tone comes amid pointed rhetoric from Donald Trump, who signalled that a return to open conflict with Iran remains a possibility, remarking that “we might need” to restart war. In a cryptic aside, Trump suggested that the contours of ongoing engagements are known only to him and a select inner circle, casting a shadow over already opaque diplomatic channels.

Inside Iran, tensions have manifested in heightened security measures. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that air defence systems were activated over Tehran to counter what authorities described as “small aircraft and reconnaissance drones,” underscoring a climate of deepening unease in the capital.

In a parallel show of defiance, Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to safeguard the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities — key flashpoints in tensions with Washington. In a statement broadcast on state television, he declared that the only place Americans belonged in the Persian Gulf was “at the bottom of its waters,” framing the current moment as the dawn of a “new chapter” in regional history.