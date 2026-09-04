Iran conflict roils region as Vance offers no timeline

The closure has placed Iran at the heart of concerns over global energy supplies, with any prolonged disruption threatening to push up oil prices and intensify pressure on fuel markets.

Asked when the conflict would end, Vance offered no clear answer. Instead, he linked the question to Iran's actions against commercial shipping.

“I think the reality is, I don’t know the answer to that question. You’d have to ask the Iranians,” he said.

Vance claimed that US military operations were helping create conditions for shipping to resume through the strait and argued that the impact of the conflict on energy markets was gradually diminishing.

“When will the Iranians shooting at ships stop having an effect on world energy markets? The answer is it has less effect day by day,” he said.

He also pointed to a proposed arrangement involving Venezuelan oil reserves, arguing that transferring control of 65 billion barrels of reserves to the United States could help ease pressure on global oil prices.

Beyond the energy crisis, the conflict has exacted a heavy human toll inside Iran.

Thousands of people have reportedly been killed in Iran since the fighting began, while casualties have also mounted elsewhere across the West Asia, including Lebanon.

The question of civilian deaths again came to the forefront during Vance's briefing when he was asked about a reported US strike on a wedding gathering in the Iranian coastal city of Sirik.

The attack reportedly killed at least five people, including children, and injured nearly 70 others. The US military has said it does not target civilians and is investigating the incident.

Vance said he was “extremely sceptical” of the Iranian government's account but acknowledged that the incident warranted an investigation.

“We’re investigating it because obviously we care. We want to know,” he told reporters, adding that the US military learns from mistakes when they occur.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of civilian casualties linked to US military operations in Iran.

The Trump administration has also denied responsibility for an airstrike on an elementary school in Minab that reportedly killed more than 150 people, most of them children, on the first day of the conflict. Evidence cited by US media and international observers has pointed to the use of a US Tomahawk missile, although Washington has rejected responsibility.

The fighting has also placed Iran's position in the regional energy network under unprecedented pressure.

The Strait of Hormuz is vital not only to Iran but to major oil-producing countries across the Gulf. Prolonged disruption risks affecting crude supplies, tanker traffic and fuel prices far beyond the region.