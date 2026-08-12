Iran draws a red line over Strait of Hormuz, demands US retreat

Iran has dug in on its conditions for reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, declaring that the crucial waterway will remain shut until Washington ends its military campaign, lifts its naval blockade and releases Iranian funds frozen abroad, the Al Jazeera reported.

The hardline stance came as Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Tehran in a bid to help broker an end to the widening conflict, while fighting continued across the Gulf and Red Sea.

The latest developments unfolded as the US-Israel war on Iran showed little sign of abating, despite repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that a breakthrough in negotiations was close.

Mohsen Rezaei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme National Security Council chief, told China’s ambassador to Tehran that Washington must fundamentally change course before the Strait can be reopened.

“As long as the US does not change its behaviour and accept Iran’s conditions, the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened,” Rezaei said, according to Iranian media.

In a post on X, Rezaei laid out Tehran’s demands, calling for an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, the release of Iran’s frozen assets and a region-wide ceasefire encompassing Gaza and Lebanon.

“Iran’s message is clear,” he wrote, warning that the Strait would remain closed until all of Tehran’s conditions were fulfilled.

There was no immediate response from Washington.