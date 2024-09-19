Iran hacked Trump's campaign information, tried to send to Democrats: US intelligence

In a case of election interference attempt, Iran hacked electronic data from Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign and sent it to people associated with President Joe Biden, US intelligence agencies said.

Reacting to the report, Trump said on Wednesday, 18 September, "This is election interference" by a foreign country. Speaking at a rally in this New York suburb, he asserted that Iran had carried out the hack to help the Kamala Harris campaign.

Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement.

They said that since June excerpts of "stolen, non-public material" material from Trump's campaign were sent to people associated with the campaign of Biden before he withdrew from the race, and to news media.

They said that the "malicious cyber activity" was part of Iran's attempt to "stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process".

According to them, the Biden campaign did not respond to the overtures and a Harris spokesperson said that some individuals were targetted on their emails but they were seen as "spam or phishing attempts".

"We condemn in the strongest terms any effort by foreign actors to interfere in US elections including this unwelcome and unacceptable malicious activity," the spokesperson said.