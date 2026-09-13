Iran, Iraq, Turkey call for preventing escalation of tensions in West Asia
Iran, Oman agree on new Strait of Hormuz routes, to brief Gulf states on Monday
Iran, Iraq and Turkey have called for greater diplomatic efforts to prevent a further escalation of tensions and the spread of conflicts across the West Asia region.
The issue was discussed in separate telephone conversations on Saturday between Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish and Iraqi counterparts, according to statements issued by Iran’s Foreign Ministry early Sunday.
In his conversation with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi discussed the latest regional developments and stressed the need to prevent further escalation and the expansion of regional conflicts. The two sides also called for continued consultations and diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting regional stability and peace.
Araghchi separately spoke with Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein, with the discussions covering bilateral relations, regional developments and ongoing diplomatic processes. The two ministers emphasised the importance of maintaining security and stability along the Iran-Iraq border and continuing coordination between the two countries.
They also called for responsible approaches to developments in the region and renewed efforts to prevent conflicts from escalating or spreading.
Separately, Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on new entry and exit routes for the Strait of Hormuz and are expected to brief Gulf countries on the arrangements at a regional meeting in Muscat on Monday.
Iranian officials said the agreement followed intensive technical and diplomatic discussions between Tehran and Muscat. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, reported that the talks culminated in a final agreement in late August.
Under the proposed arrangement, the entry route into the Gulf would run entirely through Iranian territorial waters, while part of the exit route would also pass through Iranian waters, according to the source.
The source said the new route would operate under Iranian arrangements and that the waterway’s southern route would be closed once the new system becomes operational.
The development comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing international attention on the security and navigation of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy and shipping corridor.
With IANS inputs