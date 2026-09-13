Iran, Iraq, Turkey call for preventing escalation of tensions in West Asia

Iran, Iraq and Turkey have called for greater diplomatic efforts to prevent a further escalation of tensions and the spread of conflicts across the West Asia region.

The issue was discussed in separate telephone conversations on Saturday between Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish and Iraqi counterparts, according to statements issued by Iran’s Foreign Ministry early Sunday.

In his conversation with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi discussed the latest regional developments and stressed the need to prevent further escalation and the expansion of regional conflicts. The two sides also called for continued consultations and diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting regional stability and peace.

Araghchi separately spoke with Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein, with the discussions covering bilateral relations, regional developments and ongoing diplomatic processes. The two ministers emphasised the importance of maintaining security and stability along the Iran-Iraq border and continuing coordination between the two countries.