Iran launches fresh attacks, warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ sinking of warship

Iran launched a new wave of attacks on Thursday targeting Israeli territory and American military bases in the region, warning that the United States would “bitterly regret” sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, as Israel said it had begun a “large-scale” attack on Tehran.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem after Israel reported incoming missile launches, while Iranian state television said additional strikes had targeted US bases in the region.

The Israeli military also said it had struck multiple sites in Iran linked to long-range ballistic missile launch systems and other military targets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US Navy of committing what he described as an “atrocity at sea” after the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was sunk in the Indian Ocean.

“Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” Araghchi wrote on social media.

The incident reportedly killed at least 87 Iranian sailors.

Separately, senior cleric Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli issued a call for retaliation during remarks broadcast on Iranian state television, urging violence against Israel and the United States and calling for “the shedding of Zionist blood” and “the shedding of Trump’s blood”.

The conflict began on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian leadership targets, missile infrastructure and nuclear facilities. The attacks reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior figures in the Iranian establishment.

Since then, leaders on both sides have issued shifting statements about their objectives, ranging from weakening Iran’s military capabilities to suggestions that the government in Tehran could be toppled.

The fighting has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, over 70 in Lebanon and about a dozen in Israel, according to official figures released by authorities in those countries.

Conflict spreads across the region

The conflict has also spilled into other parts of the Middle East and neighbouring regions.

A drone crashed near an airport in Nakhchivan, an Azerbaijani exclave bordering northern Iran and separated from the rest of Azerbaijan by Armenia. Another drone fell near a school in the area, injuring two civilians, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Iran has not confirmed targeting Azerbaijan, though several regional countries have reported incidents since the conflict began.

Qatar temporarily evacuated residents living near the US Embassy in Doha as a precaution and later reported a missile strike on the city.

Saudi Arabia also said it intercepted and destroyed a drone in its northern province bordering Jordan.

Meanwhile, a commercial tanker was reportedly attacked off the coast of Kuwait early Thursday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre run by the British military. Officials said an explosion was reported but did not immediately determine the cause.