Iran mourns, defies as US expands air campaign across Strait of Hormuz

Even as missiles rained down on Iranian soil, the nation stood united in grief. Millions of mourners poured into the sacred Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to pay their final respects to Iran's slain supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. His funeral procession, marked by overwhelming displays of sorrow and resolve, now culminates in his burial in his hometown of Mashhad — a moment many Iranians regard not merely as a farewell to a leader, but as a symbol of national resistance in the face of mounting foreign pressure.

The conflict has spilled far beyond Iran's borders. Air-raid sirens wailed across Bahrain as Kuwait reported intercepting what it described as "hostile missile and drone" attacks targeting facilities linked to the United States. The escalating exchange has heightened fears of a wider regional war that could engulf the Gulf and threaten one of the world's most vital energy corridors.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its military operations in Gaza and southern Lebanon, where fresh strikes reportedly killed at least eight Palestinians in Gaza and two men in Lebanon's Nabatieh al-Fawqa, adding another grim chapter to an already volatile regional crisis.

As diplomacy gives way to the thunder of warplanes and missiles, Iran finds itself confronting one of the gravest moments in its modern history — mourning its fallen leadership while enduring an expanding military campaign that threatens to redraw the geopolitical landscape of the West Asia.