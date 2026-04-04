Iran playing ‘smart chess’, Trump in ‘fantasy land’: ex-diplomat K.P. Fabian

K. P. Fabian, India’s former Ambassador to Qatar, has described Iran’s handling of the ongoing West Asia crisis as a “smart chess game”, while sharply criticising US President Donald Trump for what he termed unrealistic and inconsistent statements.

Speaking in an interview, Fabian said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz was being misrepresented, noting that it is not completely blocked. Instead, he explained, Iran appears to be selectively allowing passage to vessels linked to countries it considers friendly, while restricting those associated with the United States, Israel and their allies.

He suggested that the reference to “allies” likely includes countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, pointing out that US military operations against Iran are being conducted from bases located in those nations.

Fabian also highlighted recent ship movements through the Strait, including vessels linked to France and Japan, as indicative of Iran’s calibrated approach.