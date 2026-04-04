Iran playing ‘smart chess’, Trump in ‘fantasy land’: ex-diplomat K.P. Fabian
Former envoy says Strait of Hormuz not fully blocked, tensions remain far from easing
K. P. Fabian, India’s former Ambassador to Qatar, has described Iran’s handling of the ongoing West Asia crisis as a “smart chess game”, while sharply criticising US President Donald Trump for what he termed unrealistic and inconsistent statements.
Speaking in an interview, Fabian said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz was being misrepresented, noting that it is not completely blocked. Instead, he explained, Iran appears to be selectively allowing passage to vessels linked to countries it considers friendly, while restricting those associated with the United States, Israel and their allies.
He suggested that the reference to “allies” likely includes countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, pointing out that US military operations against Iran are being conducted from bases located in those nations.
Fabian also highlighted recent ship movements through the Strait, including vessels linked to France and Japan, as indicative of Iran’s calibrated approach.
He described the passage of a French-linked ship as noteworthy, particularly in light of Emmanuel Macron’s public stance favouring diplomacy over military escalation. Similarly, he interpreted the clearance given to a Japanese vessel as a diplomatic gesture towards Tokyo.
Despite these selective movements, Fabian downplayed their broader significance, noting that a large number of ships remain held up in the region, limiting any meaningful impact on global energy flows.
The former diplomat was also critical of Washington’s strategic thinking, particularly suggestions that NATO allies could be drawn into the situation. He argued that such a move would be impractical without unified command structures, implying that allied naval forces would ultimately operate under US leadership.
Commenting on Trump’s recent remarks about potentially taking control of the Strait of Hormuz and profiting from oil flows, Fabian dismissed the idea as unrealistic. He said such statements reflected a lack of coherence and consistency in US messaging, adding that there often appears to be a disconnect between successive pronouncements.
Fabian concluded that tensions between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other show no signs of easing, underscoring the continued volatility in the region.
With IANS inputs
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