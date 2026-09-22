Iran rejects US-Israel presence as Washington keeps door open to talks

IRGC rejects US-Israeli presence, warns of retaliation; Washington keeps nuclear talks open

Iraq warns of oil export losses as Hormuz disruptions hit revenue

US targets Iranian airlines; Iran Air says Najaf flights will continue

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says the United States and Israel must accept a West Asia free of what it described as their “vile and criminal presence”, as tensions remain high amid the ongoing conflict, the Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC said its forces were prepared to respond to any further aggression. The comments came as Tehran continued to reject US and Israeli military pressure and warned of a prolonged confrontation.

At the same time, US ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Washington remained open to diplomacy. Waltz said President Donald Trump was determined to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and would continue applying “maximum pressure” towards that goal. He added that the door remained open for Iran to return to the negotiating table if it did so “in good faith”.

The conflict is also putting further pressure on Iraq’s economy and energy exports. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has warned of major revenue losses as disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz affect the country’s oil exports. Iraq has been seeking alternative routes to reduce its dependence on the strategic waterway, with US companies previously signing agreements worth about $60 billion with Baghdad, including projects aimed at developing alternative oil-export routes.