Iran releases all crew members of vessel MSC Aries

Iran has said it released all crew members of Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries which had 17 Indians among its 25-member crew.

Iranian foreign minister Amir Abdollahian mentioned the release of the crew of the ship during a phone conversation with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna on Friday, according to an Iranian readout.

Ann Tessa Joseph, the sole woman cadet among the 17 Indian crew members of the Israeli-linked container vessel, was released days after the tanker was seized by Iran's military on 13 April.