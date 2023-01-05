Iran, Russia sign deal to build ship for Caspian Sea port

He said the vessel would be capable of carrying all kinds of cargo, indicating that the contract would boost trade and commercial relations between Iran and Russia.



"It will have a positive effect on the reduction of the final price of Iranian and Russian export goods, and as a result, the quality of life of the people of the two countries will improve," Akuchakian added.



To develop the North-South Transport Corridor, which links India to Central Asia through Iran, it is necessary to provide more ships and strengthen the infrastructure of port services, Akuchakian noted.



The IRISL is investing $10 million in the Solyanka port, part of which has been funded through Russian banking loans.