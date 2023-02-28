Iran to probe 'revenge' poisoning of schoolgirls over hijab protests

Iranian authorities have confirmed they are investigating reports that several schoolgirls were poisoned as "revenge" for the role the young women played in the recent protests against the mandatory hijab, the media reported.



Iran's deputy education minister, Younes Panahi, told reporters on Monday that "after the poisoning of several students in (the city of) Qom, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed", The Guardian reported.



Dr Homayoun Sameyah Najafabadi, a member of Parliament's health commission, also confirmed the poisoning of schoolgirls "in cities such as Qom and Borujerd has been done intentionally".