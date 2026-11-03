Iran vows dialogue to resolve problems, rejects surrender to ‘enemies’

In an interview with Iran’s official IRNA news agency following his visit to Turkmenistan, Araghchi disclosed that diplomatic engagement was continuing through exchanges of delegations, numerous telephone conversations and messages between the parties.

He reiterated that Tehran remained prepared to pursue both diplomacy and defence, adding that the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened if Iran’s conditions were met.

Araghchi also confirmed that Iran had submitted a seven-day proposal to the United States through mediators on 22 September, seeking an end to hostilities and the reopening of the strategic waterway.

“We are committed to rationality, dialogue and logic, and are ready to enter a positive engagement should the other side adopt a similar approach,” he said.

However, the Iranian foreign minister warned that any further military escalation by Washington would provoke a response that would be “far more bitter and severe.”

The latest diplomatic developments come against the backdrop of a prolonged confrontation that began on 28 February, when Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran subsequently retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, as well as US military bases and assets across the region, while tightening its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire between the opposing sides was reached on 8 April. Subsequently, on 18 June, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the wider regional conflict.

Under the agreement, the two countries were expected to begin negotiations within 60 days, with 17 August set as the deadline for reaching a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief.

However, the negotiations failed to achieve significant progress, as tensions between the parties continued to mount.

With diplomatic efforts now gaining momentum through regional mediation, Tehran appears to be signalling its willingness to pursue a negotiated settlement, even as it maintains a firm stance against further military pressure.

With IANS inputs