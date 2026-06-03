Iran war: Drone strike damages Kuwait airport, kills 1, halts flights
One person killed as attack disrupts air traffic; IndiGo suspends Kuwait operations amid regional security concerns
Kuwait suspended commercial flight operations on Wednesday after hostile drones struck the country's main airport, damaging passenger facilities and killing one person in the latest escalation of tensions linked to the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States.
Kuwaiti authorities said several drones hit the airport's passenger terminal, causing significant damage and injuring a number of people. The attack prompted officials to activate emergency protocols and suspend all arrivals and departures while security agencies assessed the extent of the damage.
The strike came hours after Iran and the United States reportedly exchanged attacks in the Gulf region, further raising concerns over regional stability despite efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire.
According to media reports, semi-official Iranian news agencies said Tehran had halted communications with mediators regarding a possible extension of the ceasefire involving the United States and Israel. A regional official was quoted as saying Iran wanted the truce in Lebanon enforced before resuming discussions.
However, US President Donald Trump disputed the claim and said negotiations were continuing.
Airport operations suspended
Kuwaiti aviation authorities diverted incoming flights and launched emergency safety measures following the attack. Officials said flight operations would remain suspended until security inspections and technical assessments are completed.
Emergency teams were deployed across the airport complex as authorities began investigations into the incident.
The closure is expected to disrupt regional and international air traffic, with airlines reassessing schedules and flight paths amid heightened security concerns.
Indian carrier IndiGo announced the suspension of all services to and from Kuwait until 4 June following the closure of Kuwaiti airspace. The airline advised passengers to check flight status updates and said assistance would be provided to affected travellers in accordance with company policy.
Conflicting claims over targets
Iran's IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) claimed it had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and another country during its latest operation, though it did not specifically identify Kuwait.
The IRGC said the strikes were carried out in response to a reported US missile attack on an oil tanker attempting to reach Iran despite what it described as a US blockade.
US CENTCOM (United States Central Command), however, rejected Iranian claims that the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain or another regional military facility had been successfully hit.
According to CENTCOM, several Iranian ballistic missiles launched towards regional countries failed to reach their intended targets. The command also said an additional wave of Iranian drones aimed at US forces in Kuwait had been intercepted, with multiple drones shot down before reaching their objectives.
The incident marks the latest flare-up in a widening regional crisis that has heightened security concerns across the Gulf and raised the risk of further disruptions to aviation, energy infrastructure and maritime traffic.
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