Iran war: Drone strike damages Kuwait airport, kills 1, halts flights

Kuwait suspended commercial flight operations on Wednesday after hostile drones struck the country's main airport, damaging passenger facilities and killing one person in the latest escalation of tensions linked to the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Kuwaiti authorities said several drones hit the airport's passenger terminal, causing significant damage and injuring a number of people. The attack prompted officials to activate emergency protocols and suspend all arrivals and departures while security agencies assessed the extent of the damage.

The strike came hours after Iran and the United States reportedly exchanged attacks in the Gulf region, further raising concerns over regional stability despite efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire.

According to media reports, semi-official Iranian news agencies said Tehran had halted communications with mediators regarding a possible extension of the ceasefire involving the United States and Israel. A regional official was quoted as saying Iran wanted the truce in Lebanon enforced before resuming discussions.

However, US President Donald Trump disputed the claim and said negotiations were continuing.

Airport operations suspended

Kuwaiti aviation authorities diverted incoming flights and launched emergency safety measures following the attack. Officials said flight operations would remain suspended until security inspections and technical assessments are completed.

Emergency teams were deployed across the airport complex as authorities began investigations into the incident.

The closure is expected to disrupt regional and international air traffic, with airlines reassessing schedules and flight paths amid heightened security concerns.