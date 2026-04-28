Iran war: Looming fear over Strait of Hormuz becoming global internet chokepoint

The ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict has intensified concerns over the vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz — not only as a critical global oil route but also as a potential “digital chokepoint” capable of disrupting internet infrastructure linking Asia, the Gulf and Europe.

Iran recently warned that submarine communication cables passing through the strategic waterway remain exposed, raising fears of large-scale disruption to telecommunications, cloud computing, banking systems and global trade networks.

Undersea cables carry world’s internet

According to the International Telecommunication Union, nearly 99 per cent of global internet traffic moves through subsea fibre-optic cables.

These cables form the backbone of global communications, supporting internet services, financial transactions, AI infrastructure, cloud systems and corporate data transfers.

Geopolitical analyst Masha Kotkin warned that any cable damage could have cascading consequences.

“Damaged cables mean the internet slowing down or outages, e-commerce disruptions, delayed financial transactions … and economic fallout from all of these disruptions,” she said.

Key data routes pass through Hormuz

Several major international cable systems pass through the Gulf region and near the Strait of Hormuz.

These include the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), which links Southeast Asia with Europe, the FALCON system connecting India and Sri Lanka with Gulf and African markets, and the Gulf Bridge International network linking Gulf countries including Iran.

The FALCON network is particularly significant for India as it directly connects Mumbai to Gulf nations and carries major volumes of enterprise, telecom and financial data traffic.

Any disruption could affect internet speeds, cloud services, financial systems and India’s IT-driven economy.

AI and Gulf digital infrastructure at risk

The cable systems are also critical for Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, both of which are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and digital economies.

Analysts say damage to undersea cables could significantly affect data centres, financial institutions and technology operations across the region.

War increases accidental damage risks

While no cable has yet been directly hit in the conflict, experts say the danger is increasing as military activity intensifies.

Most cable faults globally are caused not by sabotage but by accidental damage from fishing activity, ship anchors and drifting vessels.

“In a situation of active military operations, the risk of unintentional damage increases,” Kotkin said.

A similar incident occurred in 2024 when a ship attacked by Iran-backed Houthi forces in the Red Sea reportedly severed communication cables with its anchor.