Iran war to hit global growth; IMF, World Bank outlook casts shadow on India

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is expected to slow global growth and push up inflation, with adverse implications for India as international financial institutions prepare to revise their forecasts at upcoming meetings.

Top officials from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are set to downgrade global growth projections and raise inflation estimates, warning that the war has triggered a fresh economic shock after the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

India angle: oil, inflation, growth risks

For India, a major importer of crude oil, rising energy prices linked to the conflict could increase inflationary pressures and widen the current account deficit.

Higher oil prices typically feed into domestic fuel costs, transport expenses and overall inflation, potentially complicating monetary policy decisions.

Economists say prolonged disruptions, especially around key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, could further strain supply chains and raise import costs for India.

Global growth downgrade

The World Bank’s baseline estimate for emerging markets and developing economies has been revised down to 3.65 per cent growth in 2026, from an earlier projection of 4 per cent.

In a prolonged conflict scenario, growth could fall further to 2.6 per cent, while inflation in these economies is expected to rise to 4.9 per cent, with a potential spike to 6.7 per cent.

The IMF has also warned that the war could push an additional 45 million people into acute food insecurity if disruptions continue.