Iran war: Trump delays power plant strikes by 5 days, extends Hormuz deadline

US President Donald Trump has said he has instructed the defence department to postpone planned military strikes on Iranian power plants for five days, signalling a possible pause in escalation as the conflict enters its fourth week.

In a post on Truth Social, written in all caps, Trump said the US and Iran had held “VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE” talks over the past two days aimed at a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST”.

The announcement came hours before a deadline he had set for Tehran to “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours, warning that failure to comply would result in Iranian power plants being destroyed.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had earlier warned that any such strikes would trigger retaliation targeting Israel’s power plants as well as energy facilities supplying US bases across the Gulf region. The prospect of attacks on electricity grids raised concerns about disruptions to desalination plants that provide drinking water in Gulf states, heightening fears of a broader regional energy crisis.

Market reaction suggested cautious relief, though analysts warned the postponement did not amount to a ceasefire.

“This is obviously a postponement, not a complete ceasefire and we will see what happens from here,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Markets in the UK, was quoted as saying by Reuters. “What’s done is still not undone, so the impact has yet to be seen. But obviously markets are breathing a sigh of relief on these news.”