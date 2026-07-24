Iran warns of ‘heavier price’ as Trump weighs renewed military action

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated sharply on Friday as Tehran warned of severe consequences if Washington resumes military operations, while Iranian media reported explosions and heightened air defence activity across several parts of the country.

The latest exchange of threats came after US President Donald Trump indicated that he was considering what he described as a "massive attack" on Iran, asserting that Tehran had not "received enough pain yet" and suggesting that a decision on renewed military action was imminent, the Al Jazeera reported.

Iran responded with a defiant warning, making it clear that any fresh offensive would be met with a forceful response.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US rhetoric, describing it as "mindless aggression" and cautioning that further military action would only deepen the conflict.

"Mindless aggression will only make Trump pay a heavier price," Araghchi said, warning that diplomacy — not escalation — remains the only viable path to ending the crisis.