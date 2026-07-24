Iran warns of ‘heavier price’ as Trump weighs renewed military action
Abbas Araghchi warns that further US military action will only deepen the conflict, calling Washington's rhetoric "mindless aggression"
Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated sharply on Friday as Tehran warned of severe consequences if Washington resumes military operations, while Iranian media reported explosions and heightened air defence activity across several parts of the country.
The latest exchange of threats came after US President Donald Trump indicated that he was considering what he described as a "massive attack" on Iran, asserting that Tehran had not "received enough pain yet" and suggesting that a decision on renewed military action was imminent, the Al Jazeera reported.
Iran responded with a defiant warning, making it clear that any fresh offensive would be met with a forceful response.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US rhetoric, describing it as "mindless aggression" and cautioning that further military action would only deepen the conflict.
"Mindless aggression will only make Trump pay a heavier price," Araghchi said, warning that diplomacy — not escalation — remains the only viable path to ending the crisis.
Even as the war of words intensified, signs of growing military activity emerged across Iran.
Iranian media reported explosions, missile strikes and extensive air defence operations in several cities, including Tehran, Khondab, Khorramabad, Konarak and Jask. While authorities did not immediately provide a comprehensive assessment of the incidents, the reports underscored the heightened state of alert across the country amid fears of further attacks.
The developments have fuelled concerns that the conflict could widen beyond Iran's borders.
The United Kingdom announced that its armed forces are prepared to defend the country against any potential threats after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that US bombers operating from British bases could become legitimate targets if military operations against Iran intensify.
The exchange of increasingly combative statements, coupled with reports of fresh explosions inside Iran and growing military preparedness among Western allies, has further heightened fears of a broader regional confrontation, with diplomatic efforts appearing increasingly overshadowed by the prospect of renewed hostilities.