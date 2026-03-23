Iran warns of wider retaliation if US strikes its power facilities

A sharp and ominous warning has emerged from Iran’s military establishment, as the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters signalled a potential widening of the conflict in response to escalating US rhetoric.

In a strongly worded statement, Iranian forces cautioned that any American strike on Iran’s power infrastructure would trigger sweeping retaliation. Power facilities in nations hosting US military bases, it warned, would be deemed legitimate targets — marking a dangerous expansion of the conflict’s potential footprint.

The statement followed remarks by Donald Trump, who threatened to target Iran’s energy infrastructure. Iranian state media, cited by Xinhua, framed the response as a clear message of deterrence amid rising tensions.

Addressing concerns over global energy flows, Iran asserted that the Strait of Hormuz remains under its “smart control”. While not fully closed, the passage continues to allow non-threatening transit under tightly regulated conditions designed to safeguard national interests.