Iran warns of wider retaliation if US strikes its power facilities
Tehran warned it could swiftly shut Strait of Hormuz — disrupting a key global oil route — until its damaged facilities are restored
A sharp and ominous warning has emerged from Iran’s military establishment, as the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters signalled a potential widening of the conflict in response to escalating US rhetoric.
In a strongly worded statement, Iranian forces cautioned that any American strike on Iran’s power infrastructure would trigger sweeping retaliation. Power facilities in nations hosting US military bases, it warned, would be deemed legitimate targets — marking a dangerous expansion of the conflict’s potential footprint.
The statement followed remarks by Donald Trump, who threatened to target Iran’s energy infrastructure. Iranian state media, cited by Xinhua, framed the response as a clear message of deterrence amid rising tensions.
Addressing concerns over global energy flows, Iran asserted that the Strait of Hormuz remains under its “smart control”. While not fully closed, the passage continues to allow non-threatening transit under tightly regulated conditions designed to safeguard national interests.
However, the tone hardened considerably when Iran outlined its potential countermeasures. Should US threats materialise, Tehran warned it would move swiftly to shut down the Strait of Hormuz entirely — halting one of the world’s most critical oil corridors — until any damaged infrastructure is restored.
Beyond this, the response blueprint painted a picture of far-reaching retaliation: sweeping strikes on Israel’s energy and communications networks, attacks on companies across the region with US financial ties, and direct targeting of power installations in countries hosting American forces.
Underscoring its resolve, Iran declared it would take “all necessary measures” to defend its sovereignty, signalling that economic and energy infrastructure linked to the US and its allies would remain firmly in its crosshairs.
The backdrop to this escalating war of words is Trump’s own stark ultimatum. In a series of forceful statements, he warned that unless Iran fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the United States would “hit and obliterate” its power plants — beginning with the largest.
The exchange marks a dramatic intensification centred on the strategic waterway, a lifeline of global energy trade. Yet even as tensions surge, Trump hinted that US military operations could be nearing their conclusion — adding a layer of uncertainty to an already volatile standoff.
With IANS inputs