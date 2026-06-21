Iranian delegation and Vance arrive in Switzerland for talks today

Iran’s nuclear programme and Israel’s continuing offensive in Lebanon are expected to feature prominently in the "technical talks" set to begin in Geneva on 21 June 2026.

The negotiations come days after a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was electronically signed by the US and Iranian presidents to end the conflict triggered by the military campaign launched by Israel and the United States against Iran on 28 February.

The Iranian delegation, led by chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Parliament, arrived in Switzerland aboard a plane bearing the inscription "Minab 168". The number refers to the 168 schoolchildren and teachers reportedly killed by the United States on the first day of the sudden and undeclared war.

In his first remarks after landing in Zurich, Ghalibaf said he considered himself accountable to the victims of the conflict.

“I consider the innocent children of Minab and all the dear martyrs of Iran to be watching over my actions and behaviour at every moment,” he said.

The United States is still investigating its role in the incident.