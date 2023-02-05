Iranian director Jafar Panahi released on bail from Tehran prison

After several years of making short film, Panahi as an assistant director with a fellow Iranian film-maker Abbas Kiarostami, achieved international recognition with a feature film.

Panahi's first work as assistant director with a fellow Iraninan filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami for the film The White Balloon (1995) achieved international recognition.

The White Balloon - feature film won the Caméra d'Or at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, the first major award won by an Iranian film at Cannes.

His films won numerous awards, including the Golden Leopard at the Locarno International Film Festival for The Mirror (1997), the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for The Circle (2000), and the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for Offside (2006).

In February 2013 the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival showed Closed Curtain (2013) by Panahi and Kambuzia Partovi in competition; Panahi won the Silver Bear for Best Script. Panahi's new film Taxi (2015) premiered in competition at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2015 and won Golden Bear, the prize awarded for the best film in the festival.

With Inputs from IANS and IMDB